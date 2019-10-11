Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions

The Sky Is Pink released worldwide on October 11, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. This is Priyanka’s Bollywood release after a gap of three years and hence she made sure to promote the film in every way possible.

Now, that the film was released and she is done with the promotions, Priyanka headed back to the US after wrapping up the film’s promotions and reunited with her musician husband Nick Jonas, after two long weeks.

The couple has barely had time to themselves lately. While Nick is busy with his music tour, Happiness Begins, Priyanka was busy promoting The Sky Is Pink in Indias and the US. Upon their reunion, the two sent fans into a tizzy as they attended a music event together in Las Vegas, where Priyanka was the host for the evening.

On Thursday, Priyanka shared an adorable picture with her husband and wrote “Vegas, baby!" In the picture, Priyanka looks her usual gorgeous in a shimmery black dress and white necklace while husband Nick looks dapper in a black jacket. Nick too shared pictures and videos from the outing.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's film, The Sky Is Pink is based on a real life story about the struggles of a family dealing with a fatal disease. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and it was shot around the time when Priyanka and Nick were to get married. Interestingly, Priyanka managed the shooting of her film as well as planning her wedding with Nick, last year.

In an interview to India Today, Priyanka said, "When I met Shonali, Nick was not even in the picture. He came into the picture after this picture started. I was filming till four days before my wedding. I have to give a lot of credit to Nick because he came down earlier than he was supposed to."

Priyanka added that Nick told her to focus on her film and said he would handle the preparations. She said, "Nick told me 'I know you are doing a difficult movie and I know you need your focus on it. And let me handle the logistics. I'll take over the last bit of things.' So he used to sit at home while I was on the set and decide who is sitting where, seating charts and rooming charts and he would do all of that so that I could focus on the movie."

