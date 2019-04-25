English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Affair with Snakeskin Print, Disha Patani Sizzles in Slow Motion
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records after release in China, Arjun Kapoor quashes wedding rumours and as opposed to popular perception, we see how MCU films reflect our culture and have thematic resonance with the modern day scenario.
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records after release in China, Arjun Kapoor quashes wedding rumours and as opposed to popular perception, we see how MCU films reflect our culture and have thematic resonance with the modern day scenario.
Be it New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. And currently, her favourite fashion fad is the snakeskin print. PC doesn't run out of ways to make her fashion pick this season apparent to people.
The new song from Bharat has released today and has fast become the latest fancy of fans. Titled Slow Motion, the song features a dashing Salman Khan and a ravishing Disha Patani grooving to the upbeat tunes composed by Vishal-Shekhar.
There was strong speculation that Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora soon. Arjun cleared the air in the matter when the actor said that there is no truth to the wedding rumours and he is not tying the knot anytime soon.
Also, Avengers: Endgame that released in China on April 24 is now the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world, only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Priyanka Chopra gives out vibes like a boss lady, serving some serious fashion inspiration in her stunning designer outfits. She is recurrently seen sporting the snakeskin print and it has led to us believing that its her choice this season.
After teasing Slow Motion on Twitter, the makers of Bharat released the first track from Salman Khan's upcoming film. Both Salman and Disha Patani are seen matching steps to the most electrifying dance track of 2019.
There was a strong buzz in B-Town earlier this month that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot soon. While the Bollywood diva dismissed the reports recently as mere speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally broken his silence on the topic.
Marvel's latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has opened to a massive box office opening in China, where the film was released on Wednesday, April 24. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the highly anticipated fantasy-action film has raked in USD 107.2 million on the first day of release there. The collections also include previews.
In the lead up to Avegers: Endgame's release in India, we take a look at how Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is more than just 'superhero' movies.
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
