Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Affair with Snakeskin Print, Disha Patani Sizzles in Slow Motion

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records after release in China, Arjun Kapoor quashes wedding rumours and as opposed to popular perception, we see how MCU films reflect our culture and have thematic resonance with the modern day scenario.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Affair with Snakeskin Print, Disha Patani Sizzles in Slow Motion
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records after release in China, Arjun Kapoor quashes wedding rumours and as opposed to popular perception, we see how MCU films reflect our culture and have thematic resonance with the modern day scenario.
Loading...
Be it New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. And currently, her favourite fashion fad is the snakeskin print. PC doesn't run out of ways to make her fashion pick this season apparent to people.

The new song from Bharat has released today and has fast become the latest fancy of fans. Titled Slow Motion, the song features a dashing Salman Khan and a ravishing Disha Patani grooving to the upbeat tunes composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

There was strong speculation that Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora soon. Arjun cleared the air in the matter when the actor said that there is no truth to the wedding rumours and he is not tying the knot anytime soon.

Also, Avengers: Endgame that released in China on April 24 is now the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world, only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Priyanka Chopra gives out vibes like a boss lady, serving some serious fashion inspiration in her stunning designer outfits. She is recurrently seen sporting the snakeskin print and it has led to us believing that its her choice this season.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Proves Snakeskin Print is the Season's Hottest Trend

After teasing Slow Motion on Twitter, the makers of Bharat released the first track from Salman Khan's upcoming film. Both Salman and Disha Patani are seen matching steps to the most electrifying dance track of 2019.

Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019

There was a strong buzz in B-Town earlier this month that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot soon. While the Bollywood diva dismissed the reports recently as mere speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally broken his silence on the topic.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours, Says He is in No Hurry to Get Married

Marvel's latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has opened to a massive box office opening in China, where the film was released on Wednesday, April 24. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the highly anticipated fantasy-action film has raked in USD 107.2 million on the first day of release there. The collections also include previews.

Read: Ahead of India and US Release, Avengers Endgame Opens to Record Numbers in China

In the lead up to Avegers: Endgame's release in India, we take a look at how Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is more than just 'superhero' movies.

Read: For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram