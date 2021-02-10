Priyanka Chopra Reveals her Struggles in Unfinished; Says She Learnt Humility from Thalapathy Vijay

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a lot of hidden truths through her memoir Unfinished. The book was released on February 9, 2021, and is receiving overwhelming response and reviews from the people. Describing her initial struggles in the film industry, the global icon in her book has spoken about how she learnt humility from Thalapathy Vijay, co-star in her debut film Thamizhan. Priyanka also revealed that she had also sung a song composed by D Imman in the film Ullathai Killathe.

The actress in her book wrote that Vijay’s humility and generosity with fans made a lasting impression on her. She said that while she was shooting in New York for her web series Quantico fans thronged onto the sets to get a few pictures clicked with her. This was the time when she recalled the teachings of Vijay during the shoot of Thamizhan.

Priyanka said that while she was taking pictures with the fans through her lunch break, she thought about her very first co-actor ever and the examples he would set. The debut movie of Priyanka was directed by Majith and had a screenplay written by Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekar. The film was released in 2002.

PC has also spoken about her encounter with a director and his unprofessional behaviour. She was supposed to shoot a sensuous dance routine in the film and was asked to take off her clothes. It was then when the actress asked the director if she can wear extra layers of clothes as the song was long.

Responding to which the director asked her to discuss it with her stylist and later, when Priyanka passed on the phone to him after discussing the scene, he told her stylist that whatever be the situation, panties should be visible or else why would people come to watch the film. Disgusted by his response, PC decided to quit the film.

The actress has also explained the incident when she was asked by a director to get her 'proportions fixed' to become an actress.

Priyanka, who has marked a fabulous impression by her acting talent on the world by her performances in Bollywood and Hollywood movies, has a lot of projects in her kitty including an international web series titled Citadel, which will be produced bymAvengers: Endgame makers Russo Brothers and also feature Richard Madden in the lead role.