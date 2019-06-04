English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick, Joe, Sophie and Her Mother Were Furious When a Portal Called Her Global Scam Artist
An article that was published by The New York Mag's The Cut had put the actress in a deliberate poor light.
Ever since Priyanka Chopra announced her marriage to American pop singer Nick Jonas, she has been facing the brunt of being famous. The actress was targeted for an age difference of 10 years between her and Jonas. Some also criticised them for a lavish wedding.
In lieu of brutal online trolls and slamming, an article that was published by The New York Mag's The Cut, headlined "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?" had put the actress in a deliberate poor light. The article labelled Chopra as a 'global scam artist' who allegedly tricked a naive and young Jonas into a lifelong commitment.
In a recent interaction with Sunday Times, the actress revealed that both Chopra and Jonas families were furious over the article. "I didn't comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe (Jonas), Sophie (Turner) and my mum (Madhu Chopra) furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These b*******! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble'," DNA quoted Chopra as saying.
The piece, written by Mariah Smith had received widespread criticism for the article. While Chopra's mother had said that it's a happy phase for her family and that they don't want to be "disturbed by such idiotic things." Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also came to the newlyweds’ defense by tweeting disapprovingly about the piece.
Later, The Cut writer apologised to the couple and her readers for slamming the Indian actress with her offensive article. She took to Twitter to make an apology for the same and wrote, "I want to sincerely apologise to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers, I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry."
This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 5, 2018
This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018
December 7, 2018
