Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Habit She's Held Onto Since Childhood
Despite being a global celebrity, Priyanka Chopra is very connected to her Indian roots. She often talks about it in her interviews.
image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Being an Indian often involves being connected to your roots. There are some things that Indians never get over no matter where they go. This stands true not only with common people but popular Bollywood stars as well. Priyanka Chopra recently revealed one habit that she has not gotten over even after her marriage into the Jonas family.
In a recent interview with comedy group the East India Company, Priyanka Chopra was asked one middle class habit that she still hangs onto. Her reply was, "Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwich and you have aam ka aachar, it’s epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can’t have like the mixed pickle."
That's not all. The actress also revealed that like most Indians, she prefers to shop during sale seasons.
Her latest film The Sky is Pink hit the screens today. Apart from this, she has a number of projects lined up. She was reportedly in talks with MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo for a film.
Despite being very busy she had recently revealed that she is interested in being a mother as well. In an interview with PTI she said, "I have personal ambitions now that I haven’t really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven’t done in a really long time. I’ve only been living out of suitcases. I’d like to have a closet."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's the First Look of 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Salman Khan's Eid 2020 Release Titled India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe?
- Tiny Lion Cub Irritates Mom at Rest, Parents on Internet Relate
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?