Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Habit She's Held Onto Since Childhood

Despite being a global celebrity, Priyanka Chopra is very connected to her Indian roots. She often talks about it in her interviews.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Habit She's Held Onto Since Childhood
image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram

Being an Indian often involves being connected to your roots. There are some things that Indians never get over no matter where they go. This stands true not only with common people but popular Bollywood stars as well. Priyanka Chopra recently revealed one habit that she has not gotten over even after her marriage into the Jonas family.

In a recent interview with comedy group the East India Company, Priyanka Chopra was asked one middle class habit that she still hangs onto. Her reply was, "Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwich and you have aam ka aachar, it’s epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can’t have like the mixed pickle."

That's not all. The actress also revealed that like most Indians, she prefers to shop during sale seasons.

Her latest film The Sky is Pink hit the screens today. Apart from this, she has a number of projects lined up. She was reportedly in talks with MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo for a film.

Despite being very busy she had recently revealed that she is interested in being a mother as well. In an interview with PTI she said, "I have personal ambitions now that I haven’t really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven’t done in a really long time. I’ve only been living out of suitcases. I’d like to have a closet."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram