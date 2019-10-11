Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Habit She's Held Onto Since Childhood

Being an Indian often involves being connected to your roots. There are some things that Indians never get over no matter where they go. This stands true not only with common people but popular Bollywood stars as well. Priyanka Chopra recently revealed one habit that she has not gotten over even after her marriage into the Jonas family.

In a recent interview with comedy group the East India Company, Priyanka Chopra was asked one middle class habit that she still hangs onto. Her reply was, "Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwich and you have aam ka aachar, it’s epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can’t have like the mixed pickle."

That's not all. The actress also revealed that like most Indians, she prefers to shop during sale seasons.

Her latest film The Sky is Pink hit the screens today. Apart from this, she has a number of projects lined up. She was reportedly in talks with MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo for a film.

Despite being very busy she had recently revealed that she is interested in being a mother as well. In an interview with PTI she said, "I have personal ambitions now that I haven’t really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven’t done in a really long time. I’ve only been living out of suitcases. I’d like to have a closet."

