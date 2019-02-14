English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Plans for Her First Post-Wedding Valentine's Day With Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas weren't initially going to be able to spend Valentine's day together this year, but things have worked out somehow.
Priyanka and Nick enjoy a wise-crack while facing the cameras during the reception party. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she and husband Nick Jonas weren't initially going to be able to spend the most romantic day of the year together, due to their hectic working schedules, but she will now be joining her husband in London for a couple of days while he's working there.
Priyanka told Extra, "I'm going to be in London, because Nick is going to be working in London so I am going in for two days to hang out."
The 36-year-old actress added that she doesn't believe in having one day to show how much you love someone, and gushed that the 26-year-old singer-and-actor is "thoughtful and sweet all the time".
She added, "I'm not a believer that you need a day to tell someone you love them, but it's always nice to hear it. We didn't put too much pressure on it."
"We're not supposed to be together this Valentine's Day because I was working in LA and he in London, but things moved so I am glad we can spend that time together... The pressure does not exist - he's thoughtful and sweet all the time," she added.
The Quantico star recently revealed she had a "panic attack" moments before she walked down the aisle. Priyanka had a "freak out" when her 75-foot veil was being attached to her, right before her wedding ceremony in Jodhpur in December.
She recalled, "I kind of had a freak out moment right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle. I remember them putting the veil on me and the veil was like 75-feet, but I had a freak out moment when I was standing behind the curtains. They were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing... I just started having a panic attack."
