Priyanka Chopra Reveals Secret of Avoiding Malfunction in Plunging Gown at Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra is an actress who is known for her unusual and glamorous fashion statements. Her recent appearance at the Grammy Awards 2020 made heads turn and has been the talk of the town.

Priyanka wore a plunging Ralph and Russo gown at the event. What caused quite a stir was her neckline that extended beyond her navel. While many admired the dress, there were others who considered the low cut dress too risque. Many wondered how was the dress held in place despite a very revealing neckline.

However, the Quantico star was well prepared and had planned in advance to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Speaking to Us Weekly she revealed that a key piece of fabric holding the dress together had been put into place away from the eyes of the people around her. She added that all custom outfits made for her by Ralph and Russo are designed and fitted keeping wardrobe malfunctions in mind and how to avoid them.

"So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same color as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."

Her mother Madhu Chopra had also stepped in to express her support for the dress and stated that the controversy surrounding the dress only made Priyanka stronger. She also went on to reveal that her daughter had shown her the dress before putting it on for the Grammy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra had also revealed that she takes the feeling of security very seriously and that she always pays heed to wardrobe malfunctions. "I don't like wardrobe malfunction! Nobody does! When I decide to wear an outfit I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure," explained Chopra. "I don't leave unless I'm super secure."

Priyanka Chopra had appeared at the Grammy Awards 2020 alongside hubby Nick Jonas. The young Jonas brother was seen wearing a bronze suit with a matching pair of brown loafers. Priyanka had also been seen sitting with her fellow J-Sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

