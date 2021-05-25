Priyanka Chopra Reveals Secret to 2 Years of Marital Bliss with Nick Jonas: It's Conversation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Positively look like the kind of married couple who are still in their honeymoon period, full of love and affection for each other. During a recent magazine interview, the actress was asked the secret to a good marriage. Although it hasn’t been very long since they tied the knot, Priyanka said that communicating effectively is key to their happy marriage.

“Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much. According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all," Priyanka told Vogue Australia.

The couple tied the knot over multiple ceremonies in over two days at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. They had both - a Christian wedding as well as a traditional Hindu one, complete with sangeet and mehendi rituals. They also held receptions in multiple cities.

Talking about planning the “world’s most epic wedding", Priyanka said, “The secret behind world’s most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic."

Priyanka and Nick have continued to be each others’ support systems throughout the lockdown, parts of which they spent apart because of work commitments. The actress recently served as a helping hand for Nick, who was hosting the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night after surviving a bike accident recently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here