Priyanka Chopra Reveals She had Big Ego Clash with Dad, He Banned Her From Wearing Tight Clothes

Actor Priyanka Chopra has often been very vocal about her love for her father Ashok Chopra and how he has been a great support. But it seems things were a bit different when she returned from the US as a teenager.

In a recent interview to Tatler magazine’s digital edition, she revealed how her father was shocked by seeing her return from the United States at the age of 16. She also stated how there was a clash of egos between them after he asked her not to wear tight-fitting clothes.

“I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks,” she told the magazine.

She also revealed why she wanted to do schooling from the US. The Dostana actor said, “I was fascinated by the high schools in America, where they had lockers and no uniforms, and girls were wearing make-up and shaving their legs and having their eyebrows done in 8th grade.”

Priyanka also spoke about how boys started following her form school which made her father putting bars on her windows and banning her from wearing tight clothes. “We had a big clash of egos,” she said.

However, she went on to add that the two (Priyanka and her dad) were the best of friends and her father always assured her no matter what he will always be in her team. Quoting his words, the Bajirao Mastani actor said, “No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won’t judge you, I will always be in your corner. I’ll always be on your team”.

Currently, she is quarantined with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the US. The couple has been making donations to various organisations for the welfare of those affected by the deadly pandemic.

