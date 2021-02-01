Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Has Excluded Parts of Her Life That Don't Matter to Her in 'Unfinished'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently promoting her memoir Unfinished, where she promises to give a glimpse of her extraordinary life as a global star to her fans. However, in a new interview, Priyanka said that she will not include chapters of her life that don't matter to her anymore.

Talking to Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Priyanka said, "I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale."

Priyanka also revealed that she had initially planned to write the book as a series of letters to her younger self. However, during the lockdown she realised that she had forgotten about many milestones in her life. She then based the book on the events she remembered.

On the work front, she recently completed the shooting schedule of her new film Text For You in London. Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, which released on Netflix on January 22. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker-winning novel of the same name.

Priyanka will also star in Citadel, an Amazon Spy series directed by Raj and DK and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. She will also be seen in Matrix 4, which is expected to release later this year. The film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote three of the previous films with her sister Lilly. Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinket Smith and Neil Patrick Harris among others.