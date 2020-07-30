Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Loves Brunching and Nick Jonas Makes Amazing Tuna Sandwiches

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about the kind of food she likes to eat for brunch, including a special dish made by husband Nick Jonas. The Sky Is Pink actress said that Nick makes her "amazing" tuna sandwiches for brunch.

Priyanka told InStyle that brunch is her favorite meal of the day, and even though it looks a little different these days, she's still making the most of it. "Our house is a brunch house. I usually (order) Postmates or my husband makes amazing tuna sandwiches,' she said.

Speaking about her interest in food and cooking, Priyanka admitted that she has never taken an interest in cooking and she's "not the best cook". However, one of the favourite things on her menu is an avocado toast, topped with a fried egg, pickles and chilli.

Priyanka is currently quarantining with Nick in the US. She has been actively sharing life updates through pictures and videos of her quarantine life on social media.

"I remind myself every morning that the world is going through a crisis, but I am blessed that my friends and family are healthy and that I have the ability to socially distance and work from home," she said.

Priyanka also recently shared a congratulatory for Emmy nominees, including Nick, whose show The Voie bagged a nomination in the Reality Competition Program category.

