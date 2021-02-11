Priyanka Chopra Reveals Spying on Nick Jonas When He Took Her Mom Out for Lunch

Through her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared several interesting details and truths about her life. The books released on February 9, 2021 have all the information related to the desi girl's personal and professional life. Sharing one of the interesting incidents, the actress said that she has even sent her security to keep an eye on her hubby Nick Jonas. People are giving overwhelming responses and reviews to the book.

The actress was promoting her autobiography on The Morning when she revealed that she likes to check the circumstances around her as she had some control issues. Explaining the incident, PC said that she was busy in a meeting when Nick decided to take her mom, Madhu Chopra, out for lunch. However, the actress found it a bit strange and decided to spy on them by sending her security to take their pictures so that she could study their body language.

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most loved couples in the world and fans can't stop themselves from adoring them when they are together. The duo got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies to honour each other’s religion.

The actress has also described her initial struggles in the film industry, how she was asked by a director to get her 'proportions fixed' to become an actress, to how she walked out of a film by seeing the unprofessional behaviour of the director during the shoot of a sensuous dance routine.

Priyanka was recently seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger released on Netflix. She is currently busy shooting for Citadel in London. Also, the actress will be next seen in Matrix 4 co-starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris and Text For You, wherein she will be accompanied by Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.