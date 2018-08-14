Priyanka Chopra Reveals the First Look of Vishal Bharadwaj's Patakha Starring Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra

Presenting the first look of #Patakha! Congratulations @VishalBhardwaj and team. I can’t wait to watch this film Sir... I know it will be awesome! Let’s show some love everyone! pic.twitter.com/8MXclT3gMl — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 13, 2018

Vishal Bharadwaj is all set to return to enthrall us with Patakha. The film features Radhika Madaan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Adil Hussain. Vishal Bhardwaj introduced key characters from the film on Twitter and it looks like a fantastic ensemble cast.Priyanka Chopra on Monday shared the first look of the film on Twitter saying, "Presenting the first look of #Patakha! Congratulations @VishalBhardwaj and team. I can’t wait to watch this film Sir... I know it will be awesome! Let’s show some love everyone!"Patakha is based on the Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled Do Behnein. It is a story of two infighting sisters who discover the true nature of their relationship after they get married. Going by the colorful posters, the movies has a rustic appeal to it and seems like a dark comedy.Vishal introduced each character of Patakha with a quirky sonnet about them.Vishal Bharadwaj is known for his films like Omkara, Maqbool and Haider which were adaptated from Shakespeare's plays.Vishal’s last directorial outing, Rangoon, failed to do much at the box office, but he has proved his credentials in the past, so we can anticipate another gritty drama from him.The trailer of Patakha will release on Tuesday.