Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Reason Behind Her ‘Crazy Tendril of Hair’ at Miss World Pageant

Priyanka Chopra won the coveted Miss World title at the age of 18 after which her life took a significant turn. She created history and winning the Miss World 2000 competition was definitely prestigious. We all remember when Priyanka was crowned the winner in 2000, her hair was done in a sophisticated up-do. In her recently released memoir Unfinished, Priyanka reveals a surprising anecdote about her hairdo.

She explained that a section of hair that cascaded over her left eye was there to conceal a blemish. Earlier that day, Priyanka burnt herself with a curling iron she was using to touch up her hair. But someone accidentally jostled her and that’s how she burned her forehead with the hot metal. The curling iron mishap left a mark on her forehead, which she covered with her hair. Before that, Priyanka tried to cover the resulting scab with a concealer and a foundation, but her attempts turned futile. Hence the piece of hair in the front. Reminiscing about the incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka said, “At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn't.”

Priyanka opened up about a botched surgery in detail for the first time in her book. After winning Miss World, Priyanka started suffering from a lingering head cold. It was when she was in London back in the summer of 2001. Being an asthma patient, she couldn’t ignore breathing problems and scary symptoms. On the recommendation of family friends, she visited a doctor to get a polyp in her nasal activity to be surgically removed. The doctor shaved off her nasal bridge while shaving off the polyp.

Priyanka’s memoir titled Unfinished came out earlier this month. The book featured in the New York Times’ best-sellers list within days of its official launch.