Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Rule She and Nick Jonas Follow to Make Their Marriage Work
Priyanka Chopra opened up about the one rule she and Nick Jonas follow to make their marriage work when they are busy with their schedules and in different parts of the world.
image of nick jonas, priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the industry. Shuttling between Hollywood and Bollywood, making appearances on fancy red carpet events and award shows to touring the world for UNICEF, Priyanka does a lot with her time. The actress recently turned producer for The Sky Is Pink, which was the first Indian film she acted in four years. Priyanka was recently asked how she manages to keep a work-life balance despite her busy schedule.
"It’s tough, but I’m glad I’m married to someone who understands my ambition and drive. It’s the thing he fell in love with me for, that’s what he says! For both of us, our professional lives are very, very important. We both come from a non-entitled background; our careers were not given to us. We both have worked damn hard to be where we are and have had a two-decade-long career each. We know what it takes to do what we do, and support each other,” Priyanka told Hindustan Times, referring to her husband, singer Nick Jonas.
The actress also revealed the one rule that Nick and she follow to make their marriage work despite being extremely busy with their schedules. “Nick and I don’t go beyond two-three weeks without seeing each other. Wherever in the world we are, we keep in touch, and video call all the time! It’s important to make the effort to have the other person involved in your life. We do that,” she said.
“You see more and more working couples today. We keep putting too much pressure on ourselves and our relationships. (People tend to think) ‘It won’t work out if I take on too much work’ — and that’s really unfair. It will work out if you want to make it work,” she added.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were first spotted together in the 2017 Met Gala where they went as friends. The couple started dating the next year and got engaged on her birthday on July 19, 2018. They got married in Umedh Bhawan, Jodhpur in December 1, 2018.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma Celebrate Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday, See Pics
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Sharp KC-G40M Air Purifier Review: Magical PANDAA is a Secret Anti-Pollution Weapon