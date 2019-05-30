English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Reveals When She Found Out that Nick Jonas was ‘The One’
After a whirlwind courtship, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2 last year.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is the stuff that fairytales are made of. A public appearance, a quick courtship and a palatial wedding—they have been giving fans worldwide major couple goals ever since they joined forces.
Though a lot of their coming together is very well documented, but we still don’t know what was it that made Priyanka realise that Nick was the one for her. Now, in an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra during the recently held Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka opened up about when exactly she found out that the American singer was for keeps.
“It was the second or the third date. This was in Los Angeles and I was doing this big meeting with my team from India and my team from America. Both had come down. It was clash of the titans, figuring-out-life meeting. We were on a boat with a bunch of our friends and it was the Memorial Day weekend. All our friends were like ‘Why you have to go? Don’t go for work now, chutti hai’,” she told Anupama.
“I was trying to give hints, like ‘If someone gives me a reason, I’ll cancel it.’ He (Nick) is ignoring me and I was like ‘Didn’t he hear me?’ So I go again, ‘Well, if someone gives me a reason’ and he is ignoring me again. Finally, the third time, he took me aside and said, ‘I’m not stupid. I just want you to know that I know how hard you work to be where you are. If you could have cancelled your meeting, you would have done it. Should you cancel your meeting?’ I said I shouldn’t. So he said, ‘Then don’t. I’m gonna take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you. Finish and come back’.”
It was on her way to the meeting that the Quantico actor says she knew she had found her partner for life. “When I was driving to my meeting, I sat back and thought he’s hosting our friends and waiting for me to finish and come back. That’s when I knew that he’s a keeper. He knows how much it takes,” Priyanka added.
