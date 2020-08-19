Priyanka Chopra Revels In 'Mother Nature's Medicine' During Her Road Trip

Priyanka Chopra recently took to the picturesque Mammoth Lakes, a cluster of lakes in California. The actress shared a gorgeous selfie of herself during her latest excursion.

Priyanka relied on a laid back white top to style her on-the-go look. She opted for a pair of round-framed shades and a sun hat along with trekking boots. She aces an easy-to-put-together look finished with a no-fuss, plait hairstyle ideal for travelling.

Sharing the picture, on Tuesday, Priyanka aptly captioned the post, “Mother nature’s medicine.”

View this post on Instagram Mother nature’s medicine. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Priyanka, who announced her memoir Unfinished in 2018, has put the last dot in her book. The actress on Monday shared a cover picture of the memoir’s “pages printed on paper” and updated her fans across social media platforms. Unfinished will be published by Penguin Random House.

Priyanka also has a part to play in the science fiction action film, The Matrix 4, led by Keanu Reeves. She will star alongside Richard Madden in Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series, Citadel. She will also work on a film based on Arvind Adiga's satirical novel, The White Tiger.

Priyanka will headline the upcoming superhero film We Can Be Heroes, written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. Priyanka will also essay spiritual guru and convict Ma Anand Sheela in Sheela by Barry Levinson. She will portray Vanita Gupta in the courtroom drama Tulia, based on a Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption.