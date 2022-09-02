Priyanka Chopra Starrer Citadel Set to Be The Second Most Expensive Series Of All Time; Know It’s Budget

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The actress’ fans are always eager to see her on-screen whether it be in Bollywood or Hollywood. The actress recently completed shooting for her upcoming series Citadel that sees her sharing the screen space with Richard Madden. According to a new report, the actress’ upcoming series is set to be the second most expensive series ever made.

Earlier, it was reported that the show had run into creative differences after wrapping up its shoot this past December. The Hollywood Reporter now claims that the show has overshot its budget. Helmed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ director duo, Joe and Anthony Russo, the series was reportedly set for an estimated budget of USD 160 million. However, multiple sources told the news outlet that the differences in vision led to the exit of half the creative team and forced the show into a round of reshoots that are proving to be very expensive.

As reported by THR, the seven-episode series overshot its budget by around USD 75 million, taking the total estimated production cost to USD 250 million.

Speaking of the records of the series made on the highest budget till now, Citadel is second to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in the list. As per to reports, the first season of the LOTR franchise is said to cost an estimated USD 65 million. While the series debuted worldwide today, the makers have already announced that the show will have 5 seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios which is backing the series had some reservations about the early footage, which lead to creative differences between showrunner Appelbaum and the director-duo. Ultimately, the studio sided with the Russos and fired Appelbaum.

The report further stated that while the budget did hit upwards of USD 250 million gross, the high COVID-19 costs were not factored in when the series was initially started. Nor did it account for significant tax credits for shooting in locales such as London.

Speaking of the plot of Citadel, the series is set to focus on a group of various international spies who join forces for a grand mission. The show plays an important role in flagging off multiple spinoffs, which would follow some of the individual spies as they embark on solo missions in their respective home countries.

