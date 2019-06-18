Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Rings in Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday in Boston, Nick Jonas Joins Celebration

Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and his actress wife Sophie Turner also stopped by South End bar-restaurant in Boston to celebrate the birthday of Priyanka’s mother.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Rings in Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday in Boston, Nick Jonas Joins Celebration
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra hosted a private dinner in honour of her mother, Madhu Chopra's 61st birthday. Nick Jonas accompanied the actress for the special occasion. Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and his actress wife Sophie Turner also stopped by South End bar-restaurant in Boston to celebrate the birthday of Priyanka’s mother.

The group, which included several other friends and family members, arrived at the posh eatery around 9 pm EST on Sunday via a 32-passenger party bus, with a car and three SUVs of security trailing them.

“There was a ton of people with them,” a bystander told PEOPLE.

Nick, 26, walked into the restaurant with his arm around Priyanka's waist. Dressed in an iridescent silver skirt and colour-coordinated shirt and multicolored high heels, Priyanka, 36, looked stunning.

The actress also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother from the low-key celebrations.

“Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” Priyanka wrote alongside the photograph.

The Jonas Brothers performed at KISS 108’s annual Kiss Concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield earlier in the day. Priyanka was also present at the event.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram