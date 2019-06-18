Priyanka Chopra Rings in Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday in Boston, Nick Jonas Joins Celebration
Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and his actress wife Sophie Turner also stopped by South End bar-restaurant in Boston to celebrate the birthday of Priyanka’s mother.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra hosted a private dinner in honour of her mother, Madhu Chopra's 61st birthday. Nick Jonas accompanied the actress for the special occasion. Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and his actress wife Sophie Turner also stopped by South End bar-restaurant in Boston to celebrate the birthday of Priyanka’s mother.
The group, which included several other friends and family members, arrived at the posh eatery around 9 pm EST on Sunday via a 32-passenger party bus, with a car and three SUVs of security trailing them.
“There was a ton of people with them,” a bystander told PEOPLE.
Nick, 26, walked into the restaurant with his arm around Priyanka's waist. Dressed in an iridescent silver skirt and colour-coordinated shirt and multicolored high heels, Priyanka, 36, looked stunning.
The actress also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother from the low-key celebrations.
“Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” Priyanka wrote alongside the photograph.
The Jonas Brothers performed at KISS 108’s annual Kiss Concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield earlier in the day. Priyanka was also present at the event.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan Team Adhered to Curfew Before India Clash: PCB
- Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold
- Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia Confirms Participating, Ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva Denies
- Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' Get New Comic Book Based On Them
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s