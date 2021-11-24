Priyanka Chopra Roasts Nick Jonas: 'Showed Him What Successful Acting Career Looks Like'

Snippets from Netflix’s comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast starring Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, are doing the rounds on social media. The show will also see Priyanka Chopra as well as Joe and Kevin’s wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively, in attendance and also taking the stage to roast the Jonas brothers.

Amongst the most hilarious portions of the special was when Priyanka took the stage and trolled Nick and his brothers stating that her followers are more than their combined fan following on Instagram. Priyanka has more than 70 million followers on Instagram. The actress then proudly declared herself to be the “most famous Jonas".

She also commented on Nick’s acting career saying, “We teach each other things. Like he showed me how to use TikTok and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like." In the roast video, Priyanka will also make reference to the ten-year age gap between her and Nick.

For the shoot, Priyanka wore a shimmery, bodycon dress in bronze colour.

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that things are not okay between Nick and Priyanka as the actress had dropped both her surnames, Jonas and Chopra, from her Instagram bio. However, when News18 contacted her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, she said these are just rumours.

The actress will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, set for Christmas release. She is filming for Amazon series Citadel alongside Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame.

