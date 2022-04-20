Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan Share a Warm Embrace in It’s All Coming Back to Me's First Look

Global icon Priyanka Chopra announced her next Hollywood project It’s All Coming Back to Me recently. She will be sharing the screen space with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a glimpse of the first look of the film. She shared a news article with the film’s announcement, where she can be seen embracing her co-star Sam. Directed by Jim Strouse, the film was formerly titled Text For You. It will release next year on February 10.

Take a look:

Sam Heughan, too, shared the picture on his social media handle. He wrote, “It’s all coming back to me” ❤️

Premieres Feb 10th!With the brilliant @priyankachopra and the one and only @celinedion.”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and Text For You in her kitty.

She will be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It has also been reported that has come on board for another Hollywood project- the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter. It will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly, as reported by Deadline. The film will be helmed by Anthony Chen and will also be starring Sienna Miller.

Apart from a busy work schedule, Priyanka Chopra has also been keeping busy on the personal front and she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together through surrogacy this year. The couple surprised fans by issuing a joint statement regarding the baby’s birth. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement read.

