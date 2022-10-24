Priyanka Chopra Says 'As a New Mom, It Was Difficult To See Children Suffering In Kenya'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently travelled to Kenya as the UNICEF goodwill ambassador and witnessed people suffering the worst drought in 40 years. Days after, in an interview, the actress has now shared that it was very difficult for her, especially as a new mother, to see children suffering in the Ghana region. Talking to local news channel NTV, PeeCee was asked if she plans to visit the region once again to which the actress nodded in positive.

“Yes, I hope and I definitely want to come back. I hope it will be under better circumstances. What I have learnt is that through the most difficult times human beings have incredible resilience, human beings have kindness, human beings have warmth. What I especially saw when I went to the Ghana region was that it was very difficult for me especially as a new mother to see so many children suffering the way they were,” she said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Priyanka further mentioned that she cannot imagine her daughter, Malti Marie crying because of hunger and added, “I cannot imagine if my child was crying out of hunger for days and days what it would do to my mental state. To see those women standing by their children and not eating for days to make sure their children eat just goes to show that there is so much strength in human beings and especially in women. That’s something I’m taking back with me as an inspiration. I hope to come back to Kenya under better circumstances.”

Just a few days back, Priyanka dropped a video on social media after her Kenya visit and talked about how the crisis is affecting people there. “I’m very uneasy today. My mind is in a million places at one time and I’m really feeling on the edge, and it’s been this way since I boarded my flight from LA. I’m in Kenya with UNICEF to see first-hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it hits differently. I know it’s going to be tough, but I want to take you on this journey with me,” she said in the video.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

