Priyanka Chopra Says Audience Will Need Their Brain and Heart for The Sky is Pink
Priyanka Chopra found the film very special and saw a connection between her real-life parents and her character in the movie.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images/AFP
The Sky Is Pink is ready to hit the screens this month. Its actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas found the film very special and saw a connection between her real-life parents and her character in the movie.
Director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immunity disease. The film has Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar acting as parents of that girl.
"This is a very special film based on a special real-life couple who thrive through extraordinary circumstances. I feel like in a cynical world today where we live our own lives, this film shows you what it can do when you have a family, family support," Priyanka told IANS here.
"I feel like when I read the movie (script), that's when you know.. jumped out at me so much because my parents were like that. They were extremely supportive and that gave me the ability to be who I am and where I am today," she added and requested the audience to not leave their brains behind to watch this movie.
"You will need your brain and your heart," she said.
The film also stars actor Rohit Saraf.
"This talks about love, togetherness and loss. It talks about all these things in a very unique and different perspective. Working on this film has changed my perspective for the better and that is why people should go and watch," he said.
Also starring Zaira Wasim, The Sky Is Pink will release on October 11.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Now Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Will Allow Your Phone to Ring For 25 Seconds Only
- Chair Umpire Banned For Telling Young Ball Girl She is 'Very Sexy' After Video Sparks Outrage
- Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan & Chris Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft