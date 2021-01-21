Priyanka Chopra Says Her Confidence Was Stripped Due to Racist Bullying in American High School

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently a global star, but she had to once go through racist bullying while studying in the US. Priyanka had attended an American high school where she was called racial slurs aimed at South Asians including 'brownie' and 'curry.' She was told to 'go back on the elephant you came on' at the age of 15. She recounted these experiences in her memoir 'Unfinished.'

In a recent interview with People Magazine for her upcoming memoir, Priyanka opened up about the bullying. "My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was."

Priyanka had moved to the US at the age of 13 and studied in Massachusetts, Iowa, and New York City. She said that she doesn't blame the cities where she lived but her bullies, who wanted to say something that hurt her. She added that she took the experience very personally. She said that she had a close group of friends and even went to a guidance counsellor.

Priyanka said that coming back to India was a great experience for her. "I was so blessed that when I went back to India, I was surrounded by so much love and admiration for who I was. Going back to India healed me after that experience in high school," she said.

"In America, I was trying not to be different. Right? I was trying to fit in and I wanted to be invisible. When I went to India, I chose to be different," she added.

On the work front, she recently completed the shooting schedule of her new film Text For You in London. Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting The White Tiger and her memoir, Unfinished. The White Tiger will drop on Netflix on January 22. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel.