Priyanka Chopra Says Her Dress Almost Came off During Miss World Competition in 2000

Priyanka Chopra has revealed she experienced her first wardrobe mishap while she was being crowned the winner at the Miss World competition in 2000. The dress she was wearing was taped on to her, and it came off as she was sweating out of nervousness.

"The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," Chopra said on the new weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10.

She found a trick to keep her dress up. "The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable," she added.

During the interview, Priyanka also confessed that the concept of marriage itself was 'alien' to her in her 20s. "For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it," said the actress, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka said that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. "I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn't know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be," she said.