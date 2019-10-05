Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Says J-Sister Sophie Turner Insists on Being Called Her 'Jethani'

While Priyanka Chopra is older than Sophie Turner, the latter's marriage to Joe Jonas who is older to Nick makes her the elder sister-in-law by Indian customs.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Says J-Sister Sophie Turner Insists on Being Called Her 'Jethani'
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

Popular belief states that a marriage between two people from varying backgrounds is often full of difficulties and complications. While this may be true there are often marriages that prove and state the contrary. One such example is alive and well in the Jonas household ever since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot.

In the Jonas family, there resides a trio that is closer and more strongly connected than the Jonas Brothers. That trio is none other than the brothers' wives, often referred to as the J-sisters. Now Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her fellow J-sister Sophie Turner has adapted well to the Indian customs of a married family and even insists on being referred to as the Jethani. Talking about it in an interview with Indulge Express she said, "My jethani-devrani? Sophie calls herself ‘jethani’ (elder sister-in-law). She’s like, She loves being jethani."

While Priyanka Chopra is older than Sophie Turner, the latter's marriage to Joe Jonas who is older to Nick makes Sophie Turner the elder sister-in-law by Indian customs.

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra also talked about the term J-sisters and how it came was coined. She said, "Might have been me. It actually happened at my bachelorette. It started as a joke that if they are Jonas Brothers, we can be Jonas Sisters, since there were all three of us (Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka). It just became a thing."

Well, it looks like Priyanka Copra is adding the perfect desi touch into the Jonas family with her marriage.

