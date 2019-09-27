Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is a Complete Punjabi, Listens to Bollywood Music All the Time

Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from revealing Nick Jonas' secrets and his love for Indian culture and entertainment business. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actress had revealed how Nick was blown away by her performance in The Sky Is Pink and had called up director Shonali Bose thanking her for casting Priyanka in the film.

Now, in another interview, Priyanka has spilled the beans on Nick's love for India and especially Punjabi music. Priyanka told Bombay Times (via), “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

Earlier, during Nick's birthday earlier in the month, he was seen dancing to Hauli Hauli song from De De Pyaar De, which reinforced his love for Bollywood music and now Priyanka has put a stamp on it too.

Priyanka is expected to be in the country for sometime, ahead of her film's release on October 11. The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, the actress will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a film titled We Can Be Heroes.

