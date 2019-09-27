Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is a Complete Punjabi, Listens to Bollywood Music All the Time

In an interview with an entertainment website, Priyanka Chopra revealed how much Nick Jonas loves Bollywood songs, especially Punjabi music.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is a Complete Punjabi, Listens to Bollywood Music All the Time
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from revealing Nick Jonas' secrets and his love for Indian culture and entertainment business. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actress had revealed how Nick was blown away by her performance in The Sky Is Pink and had called up director Shonali Bose thanking her for casting Priyanka in the film.

Now, in another interview, Priyanka has spilled the beans on Nick's love for India and especially Punjabi music. Priyanka told Bombay Times (via), “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

Earlier, during Nick's birthday earlier in the month, he was seen dancing to Hauli Hauli song from De De Pyaar De, which reinforced his love for Bollywood music and now Priyanka has put a stamp on it too.

Priyanka is expected to be in the country for sometime, ahead of her film's release on October 11. The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, the actress will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a film titled We Can Be Heroes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram