Priyanka Chopra Says 'Overworked And Underpaid' Describe Her Best
As part of promotions for her now-released film 'The Sky Is Pink', Priyanka Chopra Jonas got candid during a Q And A Session with Twitter Movies.
Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet of NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception in Mumbai.
Being a global icon is no easy task and Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants us to know how an actor's job makes one feel 'Overworked And Underpaid.' Priyanka is currently busy promoting her new movie The Sky is Pink and got candid during a Twitter Movie's Q and A session where she gave this tongue-in-cheek description about herself.
The actress was asked a series of some quirky questions. one of them was which hashtag describes her best. to this, she replied, #OverworkedAndUnderpaid. And we do agree. Despite being away from the silver screen in Bollywood, Priyanka used to be in the headlines for some reasons or the other such as her international projects, her in-laws while most of it was her newly married life with singer Nick Jonas and their loving pictures which would catch the eyes of the fans across the globe.
Who followed who first: Priyanka or Nick?@priyankachopra talks DMs with @nickjonas, Tweeting from the toilet, and becoming an emoji for her new movie #TheSkyIsPink pic.twitter.com/colYQUDlGX— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) October 12, 2019
One of the few other qeustions that the Q and A session asked her was who first started following the other on twitter. To this, the actor replied, "this is my version of the answer, it was Him!" Also, the most weirdest place Priyanka has scrolled through her twitter is- on her toilet seat!
Priyanka Chopra recently made a comeback in Bollywood movies after her last hindi movie Gangaajal came out in 2016. Her new movie The Sky is Pink was released this Friday. however, despite high scale promotions both nationally and internationally, the movie opened up to a dry response, earning just rs 2.50 crore on its first date. Let's see if the movie manages to catch up subsequently. The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.
