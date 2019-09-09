Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it

Jonas Brothers won Best Pop Song for their title Sucker at the recently held MTV VMAs. Pictures and videos of their winning moment went viral on the internet. The pictures had Kevin and Joe kissing their wives Danielle and Sophie, respectively, and Nick standing alone between the two couples with a seemingly awkward smile as his wife Priyanka Chopra had to miss the awards night. The viral picture gave way to a number of memes on social media.

Priyanka too had a good laugh about it. She even shared an image of herself from Cannes Film Festival 2019 morphed into a pic of Nick from MTV Video Music Awards. Recently talking about the awards night, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us."

Talking about the morphed image Priyanka posted on her Instagram account, post Jonas Brothers' victory, the actress said that she was watching the awards show at home and when they won, seeing Nick's face she felt like she let him down. Taking the matter into her hands, she then posted a photoshopped picture of them on social media.

"That's the reason why I love technology. Is it doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," she joked.

Priyanka is currently attending The Sky Is Pink world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival along with the team of the film which is scheduled to have its premiere on September 13. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11 and also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.