Priyanka Chopra Says She Was Slammed for Her Changing Body, Was Told She is Ageing

Priyanka Chopra, on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, opened up on her changing relationship with her body and the scrutiny she was placed under from a young age. The global icon who entered showbiz at the age of 17 said that she thought for a while that unrealistic beauty standards were normal. She said, “Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

She added that it was a big journey for her because she learnt everything that was thrown at her.

“I think it was a big journey for me because I grew up in the entertainment world, I learnt everything that was thrown at me at such a fast speed that I just imbibed the headlines in a way. I didn’t have time to delve deep into what it was doing to me, the person, not me, the public figure,” she stated.

“I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, ‘You are looking different, you are ageing’, this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed… I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell," she revealed.

She also spoke about the process of healing. She said she gave her body what it needed, even if it was pizza at 1 am.

The actress turned a vegetarian recently and talked about how it has made a positive difference in her life.

“I think it’s a phase. Every one of us will go through their ups and downs, but eventually, the sooner we start choosing ourselves, the better life becomes, when we get rid of the noise of what the expectation of someone else is," she concluded.

