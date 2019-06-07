Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of the 10-year Age Gap with Nick Jonas

While fans around the world have been going gaga over the pairing of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the actress says that the 10-year age gap between them has been an issue for some people. PeeCee is 36, while her American singer husband is 26. In a recent interview, the actress called out the gender double standard about men dating younger partners versus women who do.

"People gave us a lot of shit about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it," she said to InStyle magazine.

The Quantico star spoke about the ultimate goal in her career and outside of it. "I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something."

Talking about kids, Priyanka said that she and Nick do want to start a family when the time is right. "I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

In another recent interview, Priyanka talked about her and Nick's potential political ambitions. "I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

Read: Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be PM of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President

She also addressed criticism she received that she overshared photos from her big fat Indian wedding to Nick on her social media. "If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don't you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband? Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I'm using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more