Priyanka Chopra Says She's Still Newbie In Hollywood: 'I've Just About Reached the Point Where I'm Doing...'

Global star Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. The multi-faceted celebrity is an Indian film industry veteran with massive superhits under her belt. The 40-year-old actor made her foray into the West in 2015, with the American TV show Quantico, where Priyanka essayed the role of Alex Parrish and won significant accolades for her portrayal of a law enforcement officer. This was the tip of the iceberg for Chopra as she went on to star in big productions such as Baywatch (2017), Isn’t It Romantic (2019), We Can Be Heroes (2020), The White Tiger (2021), and perhaps the most noteworthy of all, The Matrix Resurrections (2021). However, the actor believes that she’s still a new-kid-on-the-block in Hollywood, Pinkvilla reported.

After almost a decade of hard work in the US, the actress said things seem to be finally looking up for her in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka informed that it took her some time to carve a space for herself in the West and find the kind of projects she would like to work on. She said as an actor, she still feels new in Hollywood. “After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with,” Priyanka added.

The actor emphasised that she is a ‘high-achiever’ and ‘always been a high achiever.’ She claimed that she is someone who is ‘goal-oriented’ and likes setting herself up for challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. The actress mentioned that due to the kind of person she is and her aspirations, there is a lot more that she wants to do in Hollywood. Priyanka said that in India, she is a recognised actress because of her work, thus she would like her work in Hollywood to reflect the same.

Reportedly, the actor has several Hollywood projects in the pipeline including Citadel and we can’t wait to watch them!

