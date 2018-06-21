English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Says Stories of Refuge Children Are Heartbreaking
The actress, who is currently in the US, posted on social media a heartfelt message on the night of Wednesday, observed as World Refugee Day.
Priyanka Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gives an interview to The Associated Press at the UNICEF Country Office in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who visited the Rohingya refugee camps earlier this year, says stories shared by refugee children were heartbreaking. As Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, she hopes to protect their rights.
Priyanka has been actively involved with Unicef for the past twelve years.
She also shared a short video which features some of her moments with refugee children from Jordan and Bangladesh.
"Today is World Refugee Day and right now there are more than 65 million people around the world that have been forcibly displaced from their homes. I have met a few of these children in both Jordan and Bangladesh. Many told me stories of lost family members and friends.
"Many suffer without adequate food, shelter, health and education. All the stories are heartbreaking. On World Refugee Day, I am supporting Unicef's goal to protect the rights of refugee children," Priyanka wrote in an accompanying message with the video.
