Priyanka Chopra Says 'We Give Too Much Credit to Actors, They Do Nothing'

Priyanka Chopra jetted back to India earlier this month after three long years to launch her haircare product line. During an interview here, the actress spoke about how it feels to work with the biggest name in the world. She also expressed that we give too much credit to actors but they ‘do nothing.’ Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix 4 and has a series of projects lined up.

Talking to Janice Sequeira, the global icon said that working with the best filmmakers taught her how to be the best actor. She shared, “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing."

She elaborated, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?"

She further explained that the actor’s job only comes in between action and cut. “Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So I have a very limited role."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here