Congratulations M and H: Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Message Welcoming Royal Baby

Before heading into the Met Gala madness, Priyanka Chopra did not forget to send a special wish to her friend, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, on the birth of her first baby. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy into the world on Monday.Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans of the royal couple. Priyanka, who is a close friend of Meghan, also took to Instagram to wish them on the birth of their child. She posted the picture shared by the royal family announcing the birth and captioned it, "Congratulations M & H".Harry and Meghan broke the news of their firstborn's arrival this morning with an Instagram post reading, "It's a boy! Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to announce the birth of their child."Priyanka previously celebrated the baby news when Meghan's pregnancy was announced in October. At the time, she told E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"Priyanka was one of the attendees at the royal wedding of Meghan and Harry. The two became friends in early 2016, before Meghan became a royal. In an interview with PTI, in July of 2016, Meghan had said of Priyanka, "She has become a really good friend. Elle magazine in the US hosted a dinner celebrating Women in TV, and we met that night — turns out she really likes Suits. You know when you meet someone and you just click? It was just an easy, natural progression. We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town."