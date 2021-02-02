Priyanka Chopra Sends Love to Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s Newborn

Congratulations are in order for comedian Kapil Sharma who has welcomed his second baby with wife Ginni Chatrath. Actress Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple and sent her love to the little one.

“Lots of love and hugs to your little one,” she wrote and ended the message with a couple of heart emoticons.

Congratulations Ginni and Kapil! Lots of love and hugs to your little one 💕 https://t.co/PCdyTz6xVj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2021

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child on Monday morning. The doting father of two confirmed the happy news in a social media post. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show informed that both the child and the mother are healthy. He thanked fans and followers on social media for their blessings. The 39-year-old actor wrote, "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings, and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude."

Following the announcement, many friends and colleagues of Kapil from the industry extended their warmest wishes to the couple. Bollywood stars from Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal to Mukesh Chhabra, Angad Bedi joined fans to send their heartiest congratulations and blessings for the couple’s bundle of joy.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in December 2018 in Jalandhar as per Hindu and Sikh traditions. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Anayra in December 2019.

The comedy star confirmed during a recent Twitter interaction that he and Ginni are expecting their second child together. Kapil revealed that he will be taking a “short break” from his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He said it's because he needs to be with his wife during her final trimester. Meanwhile, Kapil revealed that he will be part of an upcoming Netflix project.