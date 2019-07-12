Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Sends Out Adorable Birthday Wish for 'Best Brother Ever'

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra turns a year older today and the actress took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra turns a year older today (July 12) and the actress took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him. In the picture, which appears to be from Priyanka's sangeet ceremony, Siddharth can be seen sharing a good laugh with American pop singer and Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas.

Calling Siddharth an incredible guy and best brother ever, she wrote, "Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you. #bestbrotherever❤️ @siddharthchopra89" (sic).

Earlier in February this year, Siddharth Chopra made headlines when his marriage with Ishitta Kumar was called off. Priyanka Chopra had attended Siddharth and Ishitta's roka ceremony and had also welcomed her into the family. However, the two called it quits soon after.

In an interview with Spotboye, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed her son was not ready for marriage yet and that he needed more time.

In the statement, she said, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."

Reportedly, this was Siddharth's second engagement. In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa, but it did not go through well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

