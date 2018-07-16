GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Watch Priyanka Chopra Performing With Liam Hemsworth on the Streets of NYC for Isn't It Romantic

'Isn’t It Romantic' is a romantic-comedy that revolves around Natalie, played by Rebel Wilson, who is an architect struggling in the office to get attention for her work.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting her next Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic along with Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. On Saturday, the actress was spotted filming a dancing sequence for the Todd Strauss-Schulson-directed film with Hemsworth, Wilson and Adam Devine among other cast members, on the streets of New York City.

The cast seemed to be in great spirits as they shot the choreographed dance moves at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan, reports Daily Mail. While Priyanka stunned in a thigh-high slit pink dress, Hemsworth looked dapper in black and white suit.

Take a look:

pjimage (42)
Image courtesy: @Priyanka.News

peecee1
Image courtesy: @priyankanetwork


Image courtesy: @Priyanka.News

peecee3
Image courtesy: @Priyanka.News

Watch the video here:



Priyanka also posted a group picture of the cast on her Instagram, sharing she had a lot of fun shooting the film with them.



In Isn't It Romantic, Priyanka plays the role of a Yoga ambassador, Isabella, while Wilson plays Natalie – an architect from New York. Devine portrays the role of Wilson’s best friend and Liam features as a handsome client.

Isn’t It Romantic is a romantic-comedy that revolves around Natalie who is an architect struggling in the office to get attention for her work.

