Priyanka Chopra Shares 20 Years Old Picture of Herself When She Won Miss World, See Here
Reflecting upon living her dream and inspiring young girls to chase them, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a 20 years old picture of herself after winning Miss World 2000.
It's been almost 20 years when Priyanka Chopra won the coveted title of Miss World in 2000. The scenario was pretty much different then. She was 18 and was unknown to the world of showbiz. Now in 2020, she is a global star and is happily married to American pop star Nick Jonas. But, what remains the same is her aspiration to challenge the status quo and bring a change.
Reflecting upon living her dream and inspiring young girls to chase them, Priyanka took to social media to share a 20 years old picture of herself after winning the beauty pageant. In the photo, she is seen dressed in a white gown and posing with her Miss World crown.
Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do."
"I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig (sic)," she added.
Her post was well-received by her fans and a number of celebs took to the comment section to laud the global icon. While Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar wrote, "Once a Miss World, always a Miss World," Vanity Fair magazine's editor-in-chief said she loved it and dropped a heart emoji.
Take a look at the picture:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink. The film was based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker and author who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and died at the age of 18. In the film, Priyanka essayed the role of her mother.
Next, she will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series "Citadel", by Russo brothers of "The Avengers" fame.
The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for "The White Tiger". It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Also, she has an Amazon Prime Video documentary lined up with husband Nick Jonas.
