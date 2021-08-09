Priyanka Chopra Shares a Cheeky Throwback Pic on Instagram

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her time in London. In the picture, the actress stood with a phone in her hand, seemingly taking a picture of a red and white bricked building. She sported a pair of black pants along with a matching full-sleeves t-shirt.

“Sun’s out, buns out #Throwback," the actress wrote alongside the picture on Instagram and tagged her cousin Divya in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The actress earlier shared a picture from a park in the city, where she could be seen in an all-white outfit, sipping a cold drink from a personalised tumbler. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen in a picnic-style setting. The actress could be seen wearing a white sweatshirt and trousers. Her hair is tied up in half-up, half-down style and she is wearing silver hoops and sunglasses. The actress could be seen pouting and holding a tumbler, which had her name on it. She captioned the picture, “Hot Summer… cold sips."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

