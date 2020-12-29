Priyanka Chopra Shares a Scary Thought: 'Next Year is Literally 2020 Won'

It’s the last week of 2020 and everyone is busy wrapping up the year in their own ways. For those who cannot decide the best way to bid adieu to the year, Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram entry is a great cue. The popular actress decided to click the last selfie of 2020’s Monday before stepping into the New Year.

In the latest post, Priyanka reflects on the year going by and celebrates the forthcoming year. She puts an end to the year and asks others how they were going about it. In a reflective mode, Priyanka asks her followers on social media if they are excited to turn the page on 2020 and hopeful for what the upcoming year would bring. The selfie shows the stunning diva wearing a chic sleeveless white top and light mauve lowers. She left her tresses in pretty curls and rounded up the look with a matte finish lip.

Priyanka captioned the post as, “Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020.”

The global singer, however, is not done reflecting on 2020, it seems. She additionally took to her Instagram stories, to share a relatable post which inspired her. The message on the story reads, “Does anyone else feel troubled by the fact that the name of the next year is literally 2020 won?

Priyanka was seen in We Can Be Heroes released recently. She plays a mean super nemesis alongside Christian Slater and Pedro Pascal in Robert Rodriguez's directorial.

Her next titled, Text For You is a romantic drama, directed by Jim Strouse. She is currently filming for the English remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich adapted from Sofie Cramer's novel. Sam Heughan will play the lead alongside Priyanka, and Nick Jonas will have a cameo.