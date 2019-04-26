English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth and mother Dr Madhu Chopra at the dinner table.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai to attend her sibling Siddharth’s wedding, seems to be having a great time with her extended family.
The Quantico star shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, uncles and aunts, who are at a dinner table.
Priyanka looked bubbly in a green dress and matching shoes in the picture. She captioned the picture, “Mumbai diaries. #family ❤️” Priyanka’s father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., reacted by commenting: “Love to our family”.
On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal’s Zaira Wasim in major roles. The biographical film has been directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies.
Priyanka is also set to collaborate with Hollywood star Mindy Kaling for a film reportedly based on Indian weddings.
On Thursday, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with cousin Priyanka Chopra and their new pup, ‘Bailey Chopra.’ Sharing the picture which shows a smiling Priyanka holding the pup next to her, Parineeti wrote: “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family - I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha”
Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas flew down to Delhi in February this year to attend Siddharth and Ishitaa Kumar’s roka (engagement) ceremony. She had welcomed sister-in-law Ishita to the family with a picture by writing, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
The Quantico star shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, uncles and aunts, who are at a dinner table.
Priyanka looked bubbly in a green dress and matching shoes in the picture. She captioned the picture, “Mumbai diaries. #family ❤️” Priyanka’s father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., reacted by commenting: “Love to our family”.
On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal’s Zaira Wasim in major roles. The biographical film has been directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies.
Priyanka is also set to collaborate with Hollywood star Mindy Kaling for a film reportedly based on Indian weddings.
On Thursday, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with cousin Priyanka Chopra and their new pup, ‘Bailey Chopra.’ Sharing the picture which shows a smiling Priyanka holding the pup next to her, Parineeti wrote: “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family - I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha”
Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas flew down to Delhi in February this year to attend Siddharth and Ishitaa Kumar’s roka (engagement) ceremony. She had welcomed sister-in-law Ishita to the family with a picture by writing, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: This is What Happens When You Type 'Thanos' on Google
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results