Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth and mother Dr Madhu Chopra at the dinner table.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai to attend her sibling Siddharth’s wedding, seems to be having a great time with her extended family.

The Quantico star shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, uncles and aunts, who are at a dinner table.

Priyanka looked bubbly in a green dress and matching shoes in the picture. She captioned the picture, “Mumbai diaries. #family ❤️” Priyanka’s father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., reacted by commenting: “Love to our family”.

View this post on Instagram

Mumbai diaries.. #family ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal’s Zaira Wasim in major roles. The biographical film has been directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies.

Priyanka is also set to collaborate with Hollywood star Mindy Kaling for a film reportedly based on Indian weddings.

On Thursday, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with cousin Priyanka Chopra and their new pup, ‘Bailey Chopra.’ Sharing the picture which shows a smiling Priyanka holding the pup next to her, Parineeti wrote: “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family - I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha”



Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas flew down to Delhi in February this year to attend Siddharth and Ishitaa Kumar’s roka (engagement) ceremony. She had welcomed sister-in-law Ishita to the family with a picture by writing, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram