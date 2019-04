Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai to attend her sibling Siddharth’s wedding, seems to be having a great time with her extended family.The Quantico star shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, uncles and aunts, who are at a dinner table.Priyanka looked bubbly in a green dress and matching shoes in the picture. She captioned the picture, “Mumbai diaries. #family ❤️” Priyanka’s father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., reacted by commenting: “Love to our family”.On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal’s Zaira Wasim in major roles. The biographical film has been directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies.Priyanka is also set to collaborate with Hollywood star Mindy Kaling for a film reportedly based on Indian weddings.On Thursday, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with cousin Priyanka Chopra and their new pup, ‘Bailey Chopra.’ Sharing the picture which shows a smiling Priyanka holding the pup next to her, Parineeti wrote: “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family - I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha”Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas flew down to Delhi in February this year to attend Siddharth and Ishitaa Kumar’s roka (engagement) ceremony. She had welcomed sister-in-law Ishita to the family with a picture by writing, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”Follow @News18Movies for more