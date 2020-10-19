Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo With Her Niece Krishna, Says She's Missing Home

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has said that she has been missing home. Citing the same, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her niece, Krishna Sky Sarkisian. Krishna Sky is the daughter of Priyanka’s long-time stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian and often appears on her aunt’s social media feed.

In the photo, Priyanka and Krishna can be seen snuggled up on a couch, busy looking into the phone. Priyanka is wearing a sweatshirt and spectacles in the candid click. Priyanka has styled her fringed hair in a casual top bun. "Miss home... @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti," Priyanka captioned the photo.

Priyanka had spent a lot of time with her niece during the lockdown at her residence in Los Angeles. The actress shared several adorable glimpses and heartfelt moments with Krishna Sky. In a post shared in the month of May, the aunt and niece duo were seen engaging in fun playtime. As seen in the first photo, Krishna is placing a crown on Priyanka’s head. The little one is getting some makeup done on Priyanka's face in the next picture. In the last portrait, Priyanka flaunts her all caked up look.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.”

Priyanka recently unveiled the first look of her forthcoming film, The White Tiger. She shared her co-star Rajkummar Rao’s look in the stills and also revealed about her role and character look as Pinky madam. The film is based on the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Arvind Adiga, which is also The New York Times Bestseller. The White Tiger is directed and written by Ramin Bahrani.