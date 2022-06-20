Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic of Nick Jonas Holding Their Daughter To Wish Him On Father's Day

Priyanka Chopra was all love as Nick Jonas celebrated his first Father’s Day this year. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year. She was in NICU for a few months before she came home right in time for Mother’s Day. Now, on Father’s Day, Priyanka and Nick shared identical pictures of the singer with his little girl.

The picture, which gave the best glimpse yet of their daughter, featured Nick attempting to make his six-month-old baby stand. Malti was seen wearing a cute red outfit. The father-daughter duo sported matching white shoes, with the initials of their respective names printed on them.

Sharing the picture, Nick said, “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

Priyanka shared the picture with the caption, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

The actress was referring to her return from the sets of Citadel. On Sunday morning (IST), Priyanka revealed that she has wrapped the filming of the Amazon Prime Video series. She announced the wrap by sharing a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. The video featured a glimpse of the sets, a cameo by Priyanka’s dog Diana and more. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel.”

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Citadel also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead. The series is backed by the Russo Brothers of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame.

