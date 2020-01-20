Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Selfie with Mother Before Flying off Into Nature

Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai recently and attended an event with other Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Annaya Panday, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kapil Sharma and many others.

While Priyanka grabbed eyeballs with her stylish entry at the airport before she flew off, she earlier mesmerised fans with her ethnic avatar at the Umang ceremony. Dressed in a blue saree, she looked beautiful as she completed her look with matching accessories and a small round bindi.

Before flying off, Priyanka also shared a cool selfie with her mother Dr Madhu and referred to her as 'airport buddy'. Priyanka was seen in an all white ensemble layered with a pink cardigan at the airport. She also shared candid pics from her journey, with vast skies in front of her.

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick Jonas' latest track What a Man Gotta Do is fast becoming an earworm for the fans of the duo. Many are liking their sizzling chemistry in the music video. The other Jonas brothers--Joe and Kevin and their respective wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas also feature in the video of the song released recently.

Priyanka has also announced her collaboration with Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers. Titled Citadel, the Amazon series features Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden as co-lead. Details are yet to come forward but filmmakers Raj and DK are set to collaborate with Anthony and Joe Russo on Citadel.

