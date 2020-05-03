Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Video With God-daughter

Priyanka Chopra is the god-mother to Krishna Sky Sarkisian, the daughter of her friend Divya Jyoti. Recently, the actress shared an adorable moment with the toddler, where she could be seen lifting her like weights and joked that she had improvised in the absence of a gym.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti." The background music was courtesy of husband Nick Jonas' band The Jonas Brothers.

While Priyanka is enjoying time with her family in California, she is also participating in various fundraisers to help those in need during the Coronavirus outbreak. After participating in the Global Citizen virtual concert hosted by Lady Gaga, she also announced she would be collaborating with Greta Thunberg to help children affected by Covid-19.

She has now announced she would be a part of I For India concert which will see the entire Bollywood come together for a cause. "The world has come together in this time of adversity like never before. We are getting used to the art of living with social distancing but are connected more than ever with help of technology. But there’s a lot more that can be done and we can all play a small part in this, even from home," she wrote.



⁣



"Join me on Sunday, May 3rd at 7:30pm IST, for India’s biggest concert ever, #IFORINDIA. This event is meant to entertain people who are locked-down at home, to pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home, and to raise funds for those whose jobs and homes have been affected," she further added. ⁣

Check it out below:

"Lastly, I want to take a second to remember two legends that we tragically lost this week: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. Although they are not here with us today, we feel their presence around us and in their honor we will keep moving forward to bring happiness to this world," she concluded.

