Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Video Dancing in Bathrobe and Sporting Quirky Hairdo, Watch Here

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a candid behind-the-scenes video from one of her photoshoots in which she is seen grooving carelessly and happily.

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping social media abuzz with a series of pictures and videos of herself. The actress recently shared a candid behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from one of her photoshoots in which she is seen grooving to the song, Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliot in a bathrobe. She is also seen sporting a quirky hairdo.

The BTS video is from the shoot when PeeCee appeared on the May cover of UK’s Tatler magazine. The shoot took place before the COVID-19 pandemic. The magazine issue was released digitally.

“Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon #princesspoppyvibes,” Priyanka captioned the video which she shared on her Instagram.

In her interview with Tatler, the actress shared a number of her family anecdotes had revealed that her parents are the main inspiration in her life.

She also spoke about her bond with husband Nick Jonas and how the two prioritise their relationship.

Talking about including a new member in their family Priyanka told the magazine, "It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen".

Priyanka and Nick are presently spending their quarantine in their house at Los Angeles.

