Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Videos From Citadel As They Wrap Shoot, Nick Jonas Has Sweet Reaction

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped the filming of her upcoming series Citadel. The international project marks Priyanka’s second show, the first being Quantico. Priyanka had temporarily moved to London last year and had been shooting for the project since last summer. On Sunday (IST), Priyanka revealed that the filming of the project has finally come to an end.

She announced the wrap by sharing a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. The video featured a glimpse of the sets, a cameo by Priyanka’s dog Diana and more. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel.”

Nick Jonas was among the many people who commented on the video. He took to the comments section and dropped a heart and fire emoji. Many fans expressed their excitement about the show as well. “Can’t wait to see Citadel,” a fan said. “Can’t wait to see the ambitious show and meet Nadia,” added another, referring to Priyanka’s character.

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Citadel also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead. The series is backed by the Russo Brothers of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame. Speaking about Priyanka, Joe Russo had once told Indianexpress.com, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also has several other projects in the pipeline. These include an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter, Text for You, and Jee Le Zara back in India.

