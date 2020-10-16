Priyanka Chopra Shares First Look as Pinky Madam from The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra has shared the first look from her film, The White Tiger, based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga. In a series of posts, the actress shared glimpses of the characters played by herself, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

In the first post, she wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you."

"To bring this story to life for audiences around the world, as both an Executive Producer and a supporting Actor, is my honour. Working with Ramin Bahrani was truly an immersive experience... It was amazing to see Mukul Deora and his team at Watchtower, and Netflix come together to create such a seamless experience. Also super excited to have Ava DuVernay come on as executive producer," she said in her second post.

In the third post, Priyanka talked about her role. "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."

The film will be releasing on Netflix globally, the date has not been revealed yet. Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink.