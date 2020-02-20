Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse from Her 'Tour Life' as She Grooves to Life is Good

Priyanka Chopra recently uploaded a story on her Instagram feed, where the Dil Dhadakne Do actress made a selfie video with the Drake and Future’s song Life is Good playing in the background. In the video, she can be seen sporting a black casual tee with open hair and no make-up.

Priyanka seemed to be in a car on the roads of Spain. She captioned the story as #TourLife with a heart emoji.

The actress who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, recently celebrated a quiet Valentine’s Day with her singer husband Nick Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers are on their Happiness Begins tour in Europe last performed in Milan, Italy and will next be performing in Spain. Priyanka is accompanying her singer-husband Nick on the tour.

The Jonas Brothers’ two recent songs Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do has featured Priyanka Chopra in the videos as well. The actress will be next seen Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming superhero movie We Can Be Heroes. The filmmakers are yet to announce the release date.

